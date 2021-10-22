Motors Inc., distributors of Abarth, Alfa Romeo, CTYRYD, Fiat, Hyundai, Jeep, Fiat Professional, IVECO and KIA, are hosting an Open Week to celebrate their five-year anniversary.

To commemorate this event, Motors INC are organising an open week at their showrooms between October 25-30. During this event, one can benefit from the new government grants as well as free vehicle health check.

The Open Week will be held between Monday, October 25 and Thursday, October 28 from 9am till 6pm, and on Saturday, October 30 from 9am till 2pm, at Mdina Road, Qormi.

Precautionary measures in line with the COVID-19 restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of all visitors and employees.

Visit Motors INC showroom during the Open Week at Mdina Road, Qormi or call on 2269 2000 for further information.