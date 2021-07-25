The all-new Hyundai Bayon has just been launched at the Motors Inc showroom as the smallest B-segment SUV model from the expanding Hyundai-model range.

This brand new model is ready to make an impact on the Maltese islands. With its distinctive design features, the Hyundai Bayon definitely stands out from the crowd. It is all about ‘sensuous sportiness’, which is the brand’s design identity. The Hyundai Bayon combines technology, style, design and precision with smart solutions.

With its strong graphic features and its design, the all-new Hyundai Bayon establishes an even more unique look. Specifically, when it comes to its main full LED headlamps on the Bayon’s powerfully wide grille, its indicators separate from the daylight running lights up top for a bolder look. On the other hand, the Hyundai Bayon’s rear arrow-shaped LED combination lamps are connected by a red accent line, creating an overall wider stance.

The Hyundai Bayon keeps one connected along daily journeys, with its 10.25-inch digital cluster and latest hands-free connectivity. It features a Bose Premium Sound System for an enjoyable driving experience as well as Blue Link Connected Car services with endless features, some of which include live parking services, expanded voice recognition, ‘Find My Car’ and connected routing.

The car’s family-friendly interior meets a compact SUV exterior. Hyundai strongly focused on maximising the Bayon’s overall roominess in ensuring a comfortable ride. Front passengers will benefit from 1,072mm of leg room, while rear passengers enjoy 882mm.

The new Bayon comes in nine different exterior colours − one of which is a never-before-seen launch colour, mangrove green. One may also opt for a two-tone roof to give it a more modern appearance.

The brand new car has the best-in-class SmartSense safety features, many of which come as standard. These include semi-autonomous driving features such as lane keeping assist, blind spot collision-avoidance assist, leading vehicle departure alert and the list continues.

The all-new Hyundai Bayon comes with various engines: 1.2-litre, 1.0-litre and mild hybrid. It comes in either an intelligent manual transmission, six-speed manual transmission, seven-speed dual clutch transmission or automatic transmission.

The new Hyundai Bayon was unveiled during an exclusive press event at the Motors Inc Showroom, Mdina Road, Qormi. Its price starts from €15,990 − including a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Upon purchasing an all-new Hyundai Bayon, one can also benefit from the government scrappage scheme.

For more information or to book a test drive, contact the Hyundai Sales Team on 2269 2000.