Motors Inc. celebrated its 5,000th vehicle on December 17. The 5,000th car happened to be a Fiat 500 Dolce Vita, a car that encapsulates the very essence of Fiat. A small presentation was held to celebrate this milestone when the lucky customer was treated to a special delivery of his limited-edition Fiat 500 Dolce Vita Spiaggina at the new showroom of Motors Inc. in Mdina Road, Qormi. Fiat is one of the brands that has found a new home at the new showroom, along with Jeep, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat Professional, Kia, Opel, Iveco and Hyundai.