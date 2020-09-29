Local motorsport enthusiasts have said they expect the upcoming Budget to finally deliver on the government’s electoral pledge to build them a motorsport track.

“It is now time to deliver,” the Malta Motosport Federation said in a statement on Tuesday announcing its Budget 2021 proposals.

“It is the federation’s understanding that numerous studies and reports were presented to government indicating that the feasibility and viability of the project yielding positive return towards the Maltese economy,” the MMF added.

Motorsport enthusiasts have long lobbied authorities for a purpose-built race track on the island. Their efforts appeared to have borne fruit in 2017, when the Labour Party included a promise to build a track within their electoral manifesto.

More than three years into the legislature, that pledge has yet to be realised. Enthusiasts argue that apart from giving them a safe area in which to practice their sport, a track would also allow Malta to host international racing events and help local racers train.

The government is expected to present its budget for the upcoming year in October. Among the federation’s other proposals for Budget day are:

• A one-stop shop to simplify the process of applying for permits for sporting events;



• Subsidies to cover at least 50% of racing clubs’ operational expenses until the government fulfils its promise to build a motorsport track;



• Reduced VAT and duty rates to import motorsport safety equipment;



• Classic cars which have been modified within reason to also benefit from a

reduced €10 vehicle registration rate;



• Concessions for red plate registered vehicles intended for weekend or holiday use, to be driven during the week for VRT, maintenance or charitable purposes.