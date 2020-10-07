While many aspects of daily life have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, motorsport has been able to resume and is categorised as an organised sport that has already been through event restart protocols. Indeed, the Island Car Club and the Malta Drag Racing Association have, over the last weekend of September, respectively held a hill-climb competition at Imtaħleb and a quarter mile event at Ħal Far, while member organisations are in the process of organising other events, details of which are available on maltamotorsport.org and the Federation’s Facebook page.

The Malta Motorsport Federation has thanked its member clubs, with two deserving special mention for their determination: the Island Car Club and its committee who never gave up the challenge to get the permit to organise the event at Imtaħleb, and the Malta Drag Racing Association and its committee who tirelessly worked for the successful organisation and running of the event.

The MMF also extended its gratitude and appreciation to the sterling work of all officials, marshals, teams, and competitors for their dedication and determination to assist and participate in the events, especially during such time of pandemic. It is this spirit of collaboration and commitment to embrace the ‘new normal’ that will ensure motorsport can continue and withstand the ever-changing conditions. Thankfully, organised sport can continue to operate, when there is clear evidence of a thorough plan and consistent execution.

Over the past months the federation has engaged with competent bodies, namely, the Superintendent of Public Health, the Health Authority, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Youth Sport and Voluntary Organisations, SportMalta, the Malta Tourism Authority, Red Cross, member organisations and the motorsport community, including stakeholders from all disciplines, making the necessary contributions so that the peculiar requirements of the divergent sport disciplines, protocols and the way such sport disciplines are to be practised are taken into consideration. This in order to ensure that any numeric assessment of the maximum number of allowed individuals in public events is proportionate to the nature of the sport discipline, required officials, and the public space where the event is held, respecting social distancing protocols.

The MMF has also thanked all the health and other frontline workers who are doing marvellous work at this difficult time. It also thanked the Parliamentary Secretariat for Youth Sport and Voluntary Organisations, SportMalta, Rabat Local Council, and all stakeholders involved in the process and the motorsport community.