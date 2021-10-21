Parliamentary Secretary for Youth and Sport Clifton Grima has dismissed comments from Opposition spokesman for Transport Tony Bezzina and promised that the motorsport track project, which was announced by the government in the past few weeks, will be completed in the next 18 months.

On Wednesday, Tony Bezzina, the shadow minister for transport, told parliament that the depot for the proposed metro will sit on the same site which the government has said it has earmarked for a motorsport track.

Bezzina tabled documents prepared by the government’s advisers Arup, showing the Ħal Far site to be the most favoured option.

“Who is the government deceiving, the public in general or motorsport enthusiasts?” Bezzina asked.

But Dr Grima said that Bezzina cannot understand that the major difference between the government and him was that the former always keeps his promises.

