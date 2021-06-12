The Maltese Motorsport Federation will receive €100,000 in government funding to support its members' participation in international competitions.

Sports parliamentary secretary Clifton Grima announced the grant during a visit to the Ħal Far go-kart track during the ongoing National Championships trials.

Grima said support for motorsport enthusiasts to compete outside the country had more than doubled in the last four years, and pledged the government's continued support to the sector.

The Motorsport Federation said the funds would be allocated to different clubs, with more than 25 applications already having been submitted.