The Social Care Standards Authority (SCSA) and the Commissioner for the Elderly have signed a memorandum of understanding committing to collaboration between the two entities to ensure the elderly enjoy the highest standards.

The agreement will also help ensure the rights of the elderly are always safeguarded.

Presiding over the signing of the memorandum of understanding on Wednesday, Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon said such a move was crucial because of challenges the country faced as the population ages.

There were currently about 1,200 residents at St Vincent de Paul home, he said, acknowledging that standards there needed to be improved.

“Moving forward, we need to ensure that standards are of a high level everywhere, in all homes and residences,” Dr Falzon said.

On his part, SCSA chief executive officer Matthew Vella told Times of Malta the signing of the memorandum of understanding will help the authority “embark into a new era”.

“A new era that will encourage more dialogue and collaboration. The spirit of this authority is to increase collaboration and dialogue. This will also help us to go directly to the most vulnerable people, obtain information from the entity and then improve the service together with stakeholders,” Mr Vella said.

This, he added, will also serve to cut down bureaucracy.

In the coming months, the CEO went on, standards to be implemented in all residential homes will be enacted through a legal notice, a move aimed at strengthening regulation in the sector.