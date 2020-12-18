Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title aspirations suffered a fresh dent on Friday as they crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin on the night their striker Youssoufa Moukoko became the league’s youngest ever goalscorer.

After Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi headed Union into the lead early in the second half, Moukoko leapt into the air to celebrate making history when he equalised for Dortmund aged just 16 years and 28 days.

Moukoko broke the previous record of Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, who was 17 years, 34 days when he scored against Bayern Munich in June.

However, Moukoko’s delight was short-lived as Dortmund again conceded from a set-piece as Union centre-back Marvin Friedrich headed the winner from a corner with 12 minutes left.

