Chelsea proved they can cope without their injured strikers as Mason Mount’s hat-trick powered the Premier League leaders in their 7-0 demolition of Norwich on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were rocked when Romelu Lukaku sustained an ankle injury and Timo Werner suffered a hamstring problem in the midweek Champions League victory against Malmo.

Despite the absence of their main forwards, Chelsea tore apart bottom of the table Norwich at Stamford Bridge to move four points clear at the top.

Mount started the rout with his first goal since May, ending a run of 15 scoreless club appearances for the 22-year-old.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta