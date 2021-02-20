Mason Mount preserved Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten record as the Chelsea midfielder equalised from the penalty spot to earn a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

Tuchel’s side trailed to a first-half goal from Japan star Takumi Minamino at St Mary’s.

Mount came to the rescue as he won and converted the second half spot-kick that extended Tuchel’s unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions since he replaced the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

