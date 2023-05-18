Emotional Tottenham winger Lucas Moura said his “heart will always be here” after confirming he will leave the Premier League club at the end of this season.

Moura has struggled throughout an injury-hit campaign, failing to score in his 17 appearances, and will be allowed to depart when his contract expires in June.

The 30-year-old Brazilian missed the majority of the first half of the season with a tendon injury.

Since his return to action, he has endured a troubled spell, including a red card at Everton before his error resulted in Liverpool scoring a stoppage-time winner last month.

Moura’s best moment in a Tottenham shirt came when he netted a hat-trick at Ajax in 2019 that sent the north Londoners into their first Champions League final.

Moura will get the chance to bid farewell to the Tottenham faithful in Saturday’s home match against Brentford.

