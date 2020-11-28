Chelsea on penalties has turned the tide. He has never lost three consecutive league matches against the same manager or club before.

Mourinho was keen to play down title talk after last week’s impressive 2-0 win at home to Manchester City, which took them top.

“People cannot expect us to come here and after one season we are fighting for the title,” he told the BBC.

“We are not fighting for the title, we are just fighting to win every match. But we are going to lose matches, we are going to draw matches.”

But, like it or not, Spurs are in the title mix and will have to get used to the pressure, which will be ramped up on Sunday.

