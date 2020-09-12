Jose Mourinho is confident Tottenham will have a new striker before the end of the transfer window as he aims to build a squad capable of dealing with a brutal early-season schedule.

Spurs face having to play two midweek matches for two consecutive weeks later this month should they progress in the Europa League qualifying rounds and the League Cup.

“Yes I want, I need a striker but I want to make it clear, the club knows that I need a striker and they also want a striker,” Mourinho said on Friday.

