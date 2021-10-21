Jose Mourinho’s Roma were humiliated 6-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday at Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian champions whose fans are famed for carrying giant yellow toothbrushes to games.

Bodo/Glimt, playing their 11th European game of the season, stunned the Italian giants who struggled in temperatures of two degrees on an artificial pitch just inside the Arctic Circle.

Erik Botheim scored a hat-trick for the Norwegians with captain Patrick Berg, Ola Solbakken and Amahl Pellegrino piling on the misery for Mourinho.

Bodo/Glimt won the Norwegian title for the first time in their 104-year history last season.

Their fans have become great curiosities in the sport for their habit of waving giant, yellow toothbrushes in the stands.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta