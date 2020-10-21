Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has insisted there was nothing “Spursy” about the club’s extraordinary draw with West Ham.

Spurs squandered a 3-0 lead in the final 10 with the Hammers on Sunday.

That led some observers to say it had been a “Spursy’ display, a tag used to describe Tottenham’s habit of contriving to make a mess of a promising position late on.

“I believe that winning 3-0 in minute 80, we can play 50 more matches and it’s not going to happen again, so I don’t want to be sticking on this,” said Mourinho on Wednesday.

“No stories about ‘Spursy’ and this kind of thing. We just need to defend better from set pieces.”

In Tottenham’s previous home league game they committed a foul at a set piece in added-time to give Newcastle a penalty kick and the equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta