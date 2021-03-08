Jose Mourinho took a swipe at the critics who label him defensive after Tottenham reached 100 goals this season with a 4-1 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Gareth Bale and Harry Kane scored two each as Mourinho’s side climbed to sixth place in the Premier League with their third successive victory.

Despite the perception that Mourinho has made Tottenham a boring team with his conservative tactics, the north Londoners have hit 18 goals in their last six matches in all competitions.

