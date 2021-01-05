Jose Mourinho on Monday labelled Tottenham’s League Cup semi-final against Brentford as the most important match of his reign.

Mourinho’s side host second-tier Brentford on Tuesday looking to reach the League Cup final against Manchester United or Manchester City.

Tottenham are without a major trophy since winning the 2008 League Cup and Mourinho is desperate to end that drought.

Mourinho, who has lifted the League Cup four times in his career, believes the significance of winning silverware this season makes the Brentford game more important than any other since he took charge in November 2019.

“Yes, I think so. In the perspective of the club chasing silverware for many years, I would say so,” Mourinho said.

