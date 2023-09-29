Jose Mourinho’s Roma fell to their third Serie A defeat of the season 4-1 at Genoa on Thursday leaving the capital side just above the relegation zone.

Former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea coach Mourinho is having the worst start to his coaching career with five points in six matches.

“We started this match badly, we reacted to equalise and then we lost Diego (Llorente) and that changed the face of the match, our organisation,” said Mourinho.

“There are so many things to say, we’re missing important players, like Chris Smalling, we don’t have the solidity of last season.

“We have to get out of this situation with this group which has its qualities and its faults.”

