Jose Mourinho on Thursday launched into life with new club Roma, saying his latest challenge is very much a work in progress but vowing that trophies will follow in due course.
The 58-year-old Portuguese arrives back in Serie A 11 years after leading Inter to an unprecedented treble of the Champions League, the Serie A title and the Italian Cup.
But he also has a point to prove after an underwhelming season and a half ended in the sack at Tottenham last April and a difficult two-and-a-half seasons with Manchester United also culminated in dismissal.
