Jose Mourinho will hope his “bunch of smashing lads” from AS Roma build on their impressive 2-0 win over defending Serie A champions Napoli last weekend and dent Juventus’s title-chasing ambitions on Saturday.

Juventus are five points adrift of leaders Inter after Simone Inzaghi’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Genoa on Friday.

A win for Roma would keep them firmly in the hunt for a Champions League place next season, they are presently sixth just three points off fourth-placed Bologna.

Bologna, though, will be favoured to beat relegation-threatened Udinese earlier on Saturday.

Mourinho refuses to make any comment on whether he has been set a target for this campaign – any ambitions he believes have to be taken into the context that the club is under Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com