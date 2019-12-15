There have been a lot of beautiful goals scored in the Premier League this season. And I have no doubt there will be plenty more sexy strikes tucked away over the course of the next six months.

But if anyone scores a better goal than the one Son Heung-min scored against Burnley last weekend I will eat my hat (don’t currently have a hat but I will go out and buy one specifically for eating purposes).

As a mostly neutral viewer of the game I found myself in a rather bizarre position as the South Korean set off on his run. From the moment he picked the ball up on the edge of his own area and started powering forward, it was clear he had only one objective in his mind – scoring. And I found myself repeating out loud, ‘please score, please score’ as he bustled his way through his opponent’s attack, midfield and defence.

Not entirely sure why I was doing it, but I guess it was because magical moments don’t come along that often in football and you want to be there to see them as they happen.

Going on that type of run and hitting the back of the next would certainly qualify as magi­cal, while going on that run but then seeing his shot saved by the keeper’s legs would have considerably less memorable. Delightful foreplay without any sort of conclusion.

Anyway, Son completed the task at hand exquisitely and chalked his name down as the main contender for goal of the season – even at this early stage of the season I can’t see anyone doing anything better.

Speaking about ‘Sonaldo’ after the match, Tottenham Hotspur manager José Mourinho likened him to the original Brazilian Ronaldo who used to go on similar runs all the time in his prime. There is no doubting that José loves the South Korean star he inherited.

Personally, I’m not sure I would put the Spurs player in the same bracket as Ronaldo (old or new). In my opinion he doesn’t perform as consistently as they did or do.

But this goal was a thing of pure beauty that is worth watching many, many times.

Not as bad as they thought

When Steve Bruce arrived at Newcastle United the fans were massively underwhelmed.

They saw his appointment as a major step backwards for a club that had previously employed one of the best in the business in the shape of Rafa Benitez.

Six months on, I wonder how many of their fans still feel the same. Some, obviously, because attendances at St James Park are down to the extent that the club has just issued free season tickets for the remainder of the season.

However, I would suggest many of the club’s fans are coming to realise that, given their current ownership and its spending priorities, Bruce is actually ideally suited to the job at hand.

He may not be the man to guide them to the title or take them into the Champions League. But I don’t think a managerial team of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp could do that under the Mike Ashley regime.

The truth is that Bruce has taken Newcastle to a better points total than they had at the same point last season when the much revered Benitez was still in charge. On top of that they aren’t playing ugly football, and Bruce himself is showing the sort of passion that you only get from a manager who is also a fan.

All in all I would suggest it has not been a bad appointment at all. I wonder how those people who wanted him fired the moment he arrived are feeling now?

A win Lampard could have done without

Publicly, Frank Lampard will be positive and upbeat about the fact that Chelsea’s transfer ban has been reduced. But I’ll bet you in private he is considerably less enamoured with the decision.

The London club had originally been banned from signing new players for two transfer windows, covering last summer and this coming January.

However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport decided last week to halve the ban, meaning Lampard can dust off the corporate credit card next month and splash some of Roman Abramovich’s hard-earned cash.

But does he really want to be doing that at this point in his Stamford Bridge career? I have my doubts.

This season was a bit of a free hit for Frank. Not being able to sign players meant he always had that excuse to fall back on if things didn’t pan out as well as he hoped. Whatever happened in his first season in charge, he could always insist it wasn’t really his team out there on the pitch.

And when you are dealing with a club like Chelsea where managers are highly dispensable, it’s not a bad thing to have that sort of insurance cover.

The lack of new signings also meant Frank could bring through youngsters in a reduced pressure scenario. It’s always harder to play an 18-year-old prospect when there is a £60 million equivalent sat on the bench – the pressure on manager and youngster is ramped up.

Of course, Chelsea lost Eden Hazard last summer. And Chelsea do seem to be lacking a bit in the creative genius department, which is why that is where Frank will look to strengthen come January.

But even if he does manage to find a suitable replacement – and that is a huge task in itself – January is normally not the best time to be making big signings when the season is in full swing.

All in all, if the Arbitration Court had left the ban in place I think Frank would have made all the right noises about it being very unfair while simultaneously breathing a sigh of relief.

As it is, being able to sign players in a couple of weeks is a pressure and inconvenience he could probably have done without.

