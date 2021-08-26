Jose Mourinho’s Roma eased into the group stage of the inaugural Europa Conference League on Thursday with a 3-0 play-off round second leg victory over Trabzonspor at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Italian side wrapped up a 5-1 aggregate victory to book their spot in Friday’s draw and give Mourinho a third straight win since taking charge.

Roma, who also won their Serie A opener against Fiorentina at the weekend, put the tie beyond their Turkish visitors’ reach with Bryan Cristante’s 20th-minute strike.

Nicolo Zaniolo and substitute Stephan El Shaarawy both scored in the second half as Roma progressed with the minimum of fuss.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta