The body of Paulina Dembska was laid to rest during a funeral in her hometown of Niedźwiedź in Poland on Saturday morning.

Dembska's family and friends braved cloudy and freezing weather as they gathered around her coffin and bid her farewell in the church of St Anna.

The 29-year-old was murdered in Malta on January 2, in a killing that horrified a nation. A local man, 20-year-old Abner Aquilina, has been charged with her murder.

During Saturday's funeral ceremony, a photo of Dembska was placed on the coffin, which arrived in Poland on Friday at 3pm.

Polish news website Super Express reported that there were "quite a few people" at the funeral, despite the "biting cold" weather. Temperatures in Niedźwiedź hovered at around -1°C on Saturday morning, according to weather websites.

The ceremony started with the rosary at 10am, followed by the funeral mass celebrated by the town parish priest at 10:30am, after which her body was escorted to the cemetery.

Dembska was buried next to a Polish couple who died in a tragic car accident on the eve of their wedding last August.

Her final journey from Malta to Poland was also tainted with sorrow for her family, after her body went missing en route to her home country.

Sources close to the family told Times of Malta that the body left Malta for Heathrow airport in London on an Air Malta flight, but was not put on the next flight to Warsaw.

When her family enquired as to the whereabouts of the Polish woman's remains, they were told they were "somewhere in Heathrow".

The remains were placed on a later flight and eventually arrived in Poland on Friday at 3pm, but still had to be transported to the small town by Saturday morning.

As Dembska's body was being flown back to her homeland, the case against her alleged murder was playing out in a Valletta courtroom.

A lawyer representing the Dembska family told a court that they fear accused man, Aquilina, is playing up his mental instability in the hope of being declared criminally insane.

The court has now appointed three psychiatrists to assess Aquilina's mental state and decide whether he is fit to stand trial.