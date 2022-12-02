Love should never lead to domestic violence, a priest told mourners who gathered at the funeral of Bernice Cassar on Friday afternoon.

Cassar, a 40-year-old mother of two, was murdered last week. Her estranged husband Roderick has been charged in court with the crime.

Mourners packed the Żebbuġ parish church on Friday, spilling out of the pews and into the church corridors. Many came with a purple ribbon pinned to their lapel in tribute to victims of domestic violence as they paid their respects.

Father Joseph Mizzi, who gave the homily, said that Cassar’s death was “a shocking tragedy that left a dark cloud hanging over the entire country.”

Remembering Bernice fondly, he described her as a woman with strong values and moral principles who put her family above all else.

“She had a great capacity for love, valued her family greatly and always sought to give her children the best upbringing,” Mizzi said.

“All of us who knew her, from her colleagues, her friends and her parish, everyone will tell you of her many beautiful qualities, a vibrant and happy woman who always sought goodness and never hatred or pain.”

Mizzi said that if society should take anything away from her tragic death, it is that love has no room for violence.

Bernice Cassar, who was killed last week.

“Couples should learn to grow together in mutual respect and never give way to domestic violence,” he said.

“Respect means dialogue, patience, finding the middle ground and making the best choices for our families without egoism.”

He told mourners to cherish and safeguard their families.

“Life is the most precious gift God has given us and Bernice was a gift to everyone who knew her.

'Mummy... we love you very much'

As members of Bernice’s family came to the altar to read offering prayers, her two young children, still in their school uniforms, also made an appearance to say their goodbyes.

“Thank you God for the wonderful gift of our mum,” her son said.

“And mummy … We’re sorry for the times we misbehaved or disobeyed you. We love you very much.”

The church erupted into applause as their aunts and uncles could be seen hugging the children tightly.

Cassar’s death is being treated as the first murder with femicidal intent in Malta.

Her family and work colleagues have alleged that she was trapped in an abusive relationship and that her cries for help had been ignored by authorities.

She had reported a breach of a protection order granted in her favour just days before she was killed.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has since launched an inquiry to investigate whether state entities failed her.