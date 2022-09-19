Ħamrun Spartans were forced to rescind the contract of striker Moussa Sowe after the Gambian failed in his bid to receive a work permit from the Maltese authorities.

Sowe arrived in Malta this summer to complete his move to Ħamrun Spartans. He played a role in the Spartans’ impressive run in the UEFA Conference League which saw the team knock out Armenian side Alashkert, Velez Mostar, of Bosnia, Levski Sofia, of Bulgaria before being eliminated by Serbian giants FK Partizan.

The Spartans said that when the player arrived in Malta he signed all necessary documents, including the registration papers to be filed at the MFA.

The club applied a working permit for Sowe but unfortunately, this application was turned down by the Maltese authorities, forcing the club to rescind the contract with the player.

“Every foreign player, once he arrives in Malta, he is asked to sign his contract and a number of documents, including the Player Registration with the MFA,” Ħamrun Spartans said in a statement.

