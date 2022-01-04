Wolves’ Joao Moutinho wants his team’s victory at Manchester United to act as a springboard after scoring the winner in the club’s first success at Old Trafford in 42 years.
Moutinho’s goal gave Wolves a 1-0 win on Monday to leave the Midlands club eighth in the Premier League — just one place and three points behind United.
It was no more than Wolves deserved after they managed an impressive 15 shots in the first half alone before the 35-year-old Moutinho struck late on to secure the team’s first win at United since 1980.
