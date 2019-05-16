If you were asked which lottery offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world, your answer might be either Powerball or Mega Millions. Both these American lotteries have in the past awarded jackpots worth more than $1 billion. The answer to the question today, though, is surprisingly closer to home.

The Italian SuperEnalotto lottery is currently offering a €181 million jackpot prize. Not only is this the biggest jackpot anywhere in the world, but it’s also the record jackpot ever offered by SuperEnalotto.

The next SuperEnalotto draw is Thursday night and amazingly, there’s no need to travel to Italy to purchase tickets. There’s a way that you can play SuperEnalotto for a chance at winning its record-breaking jackpot without leaving the comfort of your home in Malta.

To do so, simply sign up at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online ticket purchasing service. TheLotter will send its local agents in Italy to buy official SuperEnalotto lottery tickets on your behalf. The website will charge you a service fee and in return you will see a scan of your tickets before the draw.

When you win the SuperEnalotto jackpot, or any of the lottery’s amazing secondary prizes, the entire amount will be yours. TheLotter doesn’t take any commissions from winning tickets.

Over the years, theLotter.com has paid out more than $95 million in prizes to over 4.5 million winners from across the globe. Some of theLotter’s biggest winners include a woman from Panama who won a $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot prize and a man from Iraq who won $6.4 million in the Oregon Megabucks lottery.

Playing the lottery online at theLotter is safe and secure. You can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries and playing these lotteries online with ticket purchasing service theLotter can help make your dreams of lottery riches come true.

For more information how to play SuperEnalotto online from Malta, check out theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. +18 only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk