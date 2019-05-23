British actress Lashana Lynch, who recently appeared as a fighter pilot in Captain Marvel, will be the new 007 in the 25th instalment of the James Bond franchise.

Set to be actor Daniel Craig’s fifth and final role as James Bond, the film will introduce Ms Lynch as his successor at British Secret Service agency MI6 after he goes into retirement.

Talk of the next Bond being ethnically diverse has been swirling for a few years, with British actor Idris Elba previously touted as a potential successor in the role.

Film producers have now decided to take the franchise in a slightly different direction, introducing a new 007 who is both female and black.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says, “Come in 007”, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman,” an anonymous source told The Mail. “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond, but he’s been replaced as 007.”

News that 007 is to be a black woman has been met with both praise and criticism. Some people view the decision as innovative.

Others, men in particular, think it's the death of the Bond franchise.

“This is a Bond for the modern era who will appeal to a younger generation while sticking true to what we all expect in a Bond film,” the source said. “There are spectacular chase sequences and fights, and Bond is still Bond but he’s having to learn to deal with the world of #MeToo.”