Moveo Dance Company is gearing to present its double bill performance From Malta with Love on March 31 at the Valletta Campus Theatre in Valletta, showcasing two works of contemporary dance.

The performance features The Traitor, choreographed by director Diane Portelli, and I Am Alex, choreographed by the company’s artistic director Dorian Mallia.

The Traitor by Portelli depicts elements of ailment in one’s identity. The piece is drawn into the psyche of the protagonist, brought up in a closed-minded community, which brings about feelings of entrapment for he who fights to be free.

I Am Alex by Mallia explores the concept of ego and self-centeredness in a world led by the culture of me, myself and I.

The three characters in the piece are all ‘Alexes’, with the performance focusing on a single character as they explore denial, frustration and the eventual realisation that we are all an ‘Alex’ to some varying degree.

From Malta with Love will also feature a curtain raiser by a group of up-and-coming dancers that form Moveo Junior Company, with a piece titled I Wish I Was 10 choreographed by Mallia.

Following the double bill on March 31, a special performance titled Waitin For James B will be staged at the Valletta Campus Theatre on April 2 by Corsican group ArtMouv.

The piece, presented by Moveo Dance Company, is signature ArtMouv as they effortlessly mix Parisian Hip-Hop with contemporary dance.

From Malta with Love on March 31 and Waitin For James B on April 2 will take place at the Valletta Campus Theatre in Valletta at 8pm with the support of Arts Council Malta. Waitin for James B is also supported by The French Embassy in Malta and Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée. Tickets for From Malta with Love and Waitin for James B may be purchased from showshappening.com