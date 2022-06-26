Back by popular demand, award-winning Moveo Dance Company presents Carmen, a contemporary dance performance choreographed by artistic director Dorian Mallia.

Inspired by the fiery character, the piece is a modern take on the timeless opera, with scenes reinterpreted through contemporary dance, dynamically peppered with flamenco influences.

Diane Portelli reprises her role as the ever head-strong and self-sufficient Carmen, a character led by her persistent desire to be free to love whoever she wants.

On the other hand, the innocent and chaste Micaela brings about a natural foil of contrast to the passionate and seductive lead. The reimagined dance piece explores new dimensions of other protagonists from the original story, including the conflicted Don José and bullfighter, Escamillo.

Love, desire and duty ravage the characters to create a compelling performance bursting with emotion.

Carmen by Moveo Dance Company. Photo: Emma Tranter

“Carmen is a story that has resonated deeply with audiences since its operatic premier,” Mallia says.

“From the original version to this contemporary rendition, content has been adapted, but the main thrust has been retained with the anti-heroine at the centre of a mix of emotive characters.

“Are they evil, addicts, libera­ted, feminist, victims, innocent, exotic, murderers, or a mere combination of all? It’s amazing how these fictional characters have already sparked this debate through the opera all around the world and we explore it further through contemporary dance, bringing its relevance to the 21st century.”

Carmen will be staged from July 1-3 at 9pm. Tickets may be purchased here.