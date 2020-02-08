The Institute for Tourism, Travel and Culture at the University of Malta has launched a mobile app allowing travellers to explore Unesco World Heritage Sites featured in films, TV and online series in an easy-to-use and fun way.

An easy-to-use app guiding visitors through six innovative routes

The app guides visitors through six innovative routes through Unesco World Heritage Sites in Europe that have appeared in films and series and hosting film festivals. Valletta, Tarragona, Lyon, Genoa and the Peloponnese are the sites that Movie Travel app discovers through an innovative experience that brings users closer to the audiovisual, historical, artistic and cultural heritage of these places. It also allows film and series lovers to discover the Unesco destinations featured through screenings, panels and cinema-related events

The Movie Travel app was developed by the University of Malta together with its partners in the EU-funded COSME project FAMOUS and is available online. The other local partners are Heritage Malta, Spazju Kreattiv, the Malta Film Commission and the Valletta Film Festival. The website for the project is http://www.movietravel.eu/.