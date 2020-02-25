Spazju Kreattiv is tomorrow present-ing R/Evoluzzjoni25, a showreel of Moviment Graffitti’s story, as seen through the eyes of former members Mary Grace Vella, Chris Mizzi and James Debono, author Alex Vella Gera, journalists Karl Schembri and Matthew Vella, activists Andrea Dibben and Joseph Bartolo and many others.

In 1994, a group of University students banded together to form a leftist movement “against the oppression and exploitation of people, the environment and animals, with a vision of freedom and radical democracy”. Very soon, they took on the development of a golf course on agricultural land and the Hilton Towers project.

Twenty-five years later, Moviment Graffitti is still active.

R/Evoluzzjoni25 tells the story of the group’s fights for social jus-tice, the environment and civil liberties, against greed, corrup-tion and injustice, with a keen look to the future.

After the screening, a panel discussion on ‘The Aesthetics of Activism’ will be held, moderated by journalist Ramona Depares.

The documentary is showing tomorrow at 7.30pm at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, Valletta. Entrance is free but booking is required. The documen-tary is in Maltese with English subtitles. For more information, log on to www.kreattivita.org.