Moviment Graffitti are calling on people to join them in Dingli and "stop" Infrastructure Malta from turning farmland into a road.

Around 25 people, including NGO activists and farmers, have gathered in Daħla tas-Sienja to stop workers from starting bulding a road that will connect this alley to Triq Don Bosco.

According to the NGO, the agency is building the road without any permits. A spokesperson told Times of Malta that while part of the plot of land belonged to the government, that rest was private property in use by farmers and the decision will affect their livelihoods.

Photo: Jessica Arena

The farmers are insisting that they had not been informed that any of the works were going to take place on the land that they toil, and they only found out about it after the parish priest alerted them.

"This government agency is bullying residents and farmers once again and is doing so illegally. We're here to stop them, come and join us," the NGO said on Friday morning.

Photo: Moviment Graffitti