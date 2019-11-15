Updated at 3.30pm

There will always be people like Keith Schembri because neither major party wants to change the current political system that is “drowning in the same dirty money that finances it,” according to activist group Moviment Graffitti.

The NGO said on Friday that the OPM chief of staff’s resignation and interrogation would be the first step, but definitely not the conclusion of "this horrible chapter of our history."

A Graffitti spokesperson told Times of Malta that the group would not be attending a Saturday protest march that will be calling on Mr Schembri to quit.

“Moviment Graffitti remains faithful to its strict policy of not participating in events which take on a partisan significance,” the spokesperson added.

The protest march is being organised by activist groups Repubblika and Occupy Justice. Both the Nationalist Party and Democratic Party have said they will back the protest, but in a statement on Friday, Repubblika warned political parties that while their support was welcome, they should "not seek to be protagonists in this occasion".

On Monday Mr Schembri withdrew a libel case that he himself had filed after being forced to take the witness stand under cross-examination.

In its statement, Moviment Graffitti said Mr Schembri was “an artifice and kingpin of a dishonest system, craftily built by the business elite for the benefit of the business elite”. He should have resigned 1322 days ago, which is when news of his secret offshore structure emerged, the group added.

The group listed a series of individuals and companies it accused of having “power over the Labour Party to dictate public policy” and said many PL supporters would be asking legitimate questions about the party’s links to them.