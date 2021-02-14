2020 was a surreal and unexpectedly challenging year for all, including advertising organisations like Moving Ads that were among those significantly affected by the outbreak of the pandemic, as clients held tight onto their marketing budgets for the year and reprioritised their spend.

However, Moving Ads still strived to help its customers remain present on the Maltese roads throughout the year by offering extensive support to its customer base.

The company recognised that it was thanks to its loyal customers and hard-working and dedicated staff that made 2020, all things considered, one to be proud of despite the struggles. As a business, it felt privileged to have customers to care for and its employees showed gratitude to have a job to come to. All this led the company to think of the less fortunate, in particular, those without a roof over their heads, especially in such tough times.

Being homeless in Malta is sometimes not visible but this does not make it inexistent

Being homeless in Malta is sometimes not visible but this does not make it inexistent. It is, in fact, a reality and unfortunately, numbers are increasing. But thanks to organisations like YMCA who do a sterling job with those in need of a roof over their heads, these people find respite and support.

For this reason, Moving Ads decided that at the end of 2020, instead of the usual end-of-year festivities and thanking customers with gifts, it would make a donation to the YMCA to help them in their endeavours to support those less fortunate in such challenging and uncertain times.

Claire Cassar, director and chief executive officer at Moving Ads, said: “We are grateful to have made it through what we hope was the worse of the pandemic crisis, and even more thrilled to be able to pay it forward and help others that are less fortunate”.

During a presentation at the YMCA premises, Anthony Camilleri, chief executive officer and national general secretary for YMCA, said: “YMCA has received over 1,500 cases in the past two years... this gesture by Moving Ads is a clear example of paying it forward to those who are the neediest such as those who ended up without a roof not because they chose to, but because of financial difficulties, family disputes, COVID-19 hiccups that did not allow them to cope in life.”

Moving Ads would like to thank its customers and staff for making 2020 memorable despite all the heartache COVID-19 brought about and for making it possible to help others.