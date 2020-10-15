Minister Carmelo Abela said the decision to recall Andrew Caruana Galizia, the son of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, from a post in India had nothing to do with the person or his relatives.

Instead, the minister insisted that such decisions are often taken and it is not uncommon to move people around.

On Wednesday, an inquiry heard how Caruana Galizia was transferred out of a diplomatic posting on the explicit order of the minister with no reason given.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Caruana Galizia was just one year into a three-year posting in New Delhi when he was told he was being recalled to Malta in June 2017.

Abela said that although it was only natural to question the decision, in light of “certain incidents”, the move was one that is common in such scenarios. He said that previous administrations would also move people around when they deemed fit.

Caruana Galizia had wanted to remain in his post.

The move came just months before his mother was killed by a car bomb in October 2017. Friday marks three years since the journalist’s assassination.