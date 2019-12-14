At a time when teenage boys in Malta are navigating terms like “toxic masculinity” and “gender equality”, two teachers are helping to prepare them for the future.

Analise Cassar Farrugia and Kelly Azzopardi have designed a syllabus called ‘Dealing with the home’ at St Paul’s Missionary College in Rabat. The weekly two-hour class allows teens aged 13 to 15 to learn basic life skills, such as how to wash and iron their clothes, as well as manage everything from personal hygiene to personal finances.

“We tried to find something that has never been done before,” says English teacher Analise. “So we developed a syllabus around the general duties that are needed to run a home.”

The women came up with the idea as part of the school’s ethos of including a non-academic activity in the curriculum on Thursday afternoons. While some boys chose swimming or chess, eight picked ‘Dealing with the home.’

“We wanted to move away from the idea that women should be the ones doing all the housework,” says Kelly.

“We wanted our students to understand that many women are now also working and that jobs at home need to be split up equally. What we found by speaking to the boys is that many of them do help out at home, but they don’t want to admit it to their friends. So, we feel by starting this conversation it will help them find that confidence.”

As well as household tasks, the boys are learning to be more mindful of the resources that go into running a household.

“We teach them about waste disposal, as well as how to be safe in the home when doing things like handling sharp cutlery. They also learn how to wash floors, what products to use when dusting furniture and what items to buy if you live on your own.”

Student Paul Magir learning to iron in his ‘Dealing with the home’ class.

The teachers also discuss personal hygiene such as what skin products to use, as well as how to manage a household’s income.

“We tell them that if they don’t manage their time, it will cost them money,” adds Analise.

And so far, it’s been a success, with other students asking if they can join next term. Parents have also praised the idea, with some encouraging comments on the schools Facebook page. One boy who is taking the class is 13-year-old Armin Vassallo.

“I picked this lesson as it teaches me how to do new things that helps me with my future. I already do athletics and football, so I wanted to do something different,” he says.

“We learned how to wash, iron, fold and hang our clothes. It helps me at home as I now do more jobs than I used to and have improved at the ones that I already did before.”

His classmate Paul Magir, 13, feels the same way. “I chose this class because in the future when I have my own house, I will know the basic essentials to have a clean and organised house. Before this, I used to have to wait until my mum told me what to put in the washing machine, but now I can do it myself.

“I am learning how to manage money and that I should only buy things I really need, rather than what I just want.

“For Christmas for example, I was thinking of getting something really expensive, which I didn’t really need. So instead I bought a laptop that is equally useful at a much cheaper price that I can use for school. I saved most of the money myself from birthday presents for my grandmother. Instead of spending the money on sweets, I bought this.”

His friend Julian Agius also takes the class.

“Since it started, I have been making my bed and ironing some clothes. My parents are proud of me. I like ironing, it’s a fun activity. I want to be a pilot when I grow up, so it’s good for me to be able to iron my shirts myself,” he said.