Big tasks lie ahead of us, as we try to find a path beyond COVID-19. The economy will need to be rebuilt and no one expects to be able to return to life exactly as we knew it before.

We should try to build on the positives – a new-found warmth in our relationships, from the neighbours on our street to our friends and colleagues across Europe. And we should try to be the best we can be in all spheres of life.

Rule of law is vital, and it is right to improve the way we operate to strengthen this pillar of society.

The European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, commended the Maltese government for its commitment to bolster the independence of the judiciary and establish a separate prosecution service in line with the recommendations of the Venice Commission.

Equally, we look to Brussels for solidarity when it comes to irregular immigration, a problem that affects southern European countries, and this small island state, especially. The smugglers who cram scores of women, men and children onto small boats not built for dangerous waters, need to be stopped before they send more people to their deaths.

Europe will need to rebuild connectivity too. Once mighty airlines are at a standstill. Our national airline has dismissed 80 per cent of its pilots and the pain won’t end there. The aviation industry will need to find a new path, just like other sectors.

The European Union has now agreed on an economic aid package, and just as well because, as Finance Minister Edward Scicluna put it: “If the EU fails in this hour of need, it can pack up.” After much haggling, member states agreed on a €540 billion fiscal response to the COVID-19 emergency.

As a country, we must think carefully about priorities, about how to spend money well to ensure we are in a position to emerge from the pandemic quickly. Spending needs to be timely and targeted and cover all bases from assisting the unemployed to helping businesses gain credit.

Rule of law is vital, and it is right to improve the way we operate to strengthen this pillar of society

Funds from the Individual Investor Programme (IIP) form a significant part of our country’s war chest. Now more than ever, it is unthinkable for us not to have this programme, when so much needs to be done to save the economy and thousands of jobs.

Concerns have been raised about IIP but the programme is small fry when you consider that, EU-wide, more than 600,000 individuals become European citizens every year.

The IIP cap of 1,800 new citizens is likely to be reached this year but, if we stopped now, we would weaken our road map for recovery, placing more burden elsewhere.

We have to find ways to strengthen what we have, not destroy it. Ultimately, we are speaking about fewer than 300 approved applicants per year. And these people only get through after being subject to due diligence checks greater than can be found just about anywhere else.

Our rules are so tight that we have banned aggressive advertising and suspended agents who overstep the mark.

The European Commission knows that Malta’s programme is one of the strongest ones out there. We have been very open in numerous meetings and have consistently advocated for strict checks, utilising the resources of local law enforcement authorities and foreign intelligence agencies.

Our tax authorities are also doing the necessary reporting to combat tax avoidance. Unfortunately, these efforts seem to be intentionally ignored in reports coming from Brussels.

As we struggle to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is obvious that the IIP should be retained and fine-tuned to make it even better. It’s important that we maintain due diligence and always act responsibly. But that duty to be responsible rests with others too, especially the critics who snipe on the sidelines.

Serious work lies ahead, and serious funding will be needed. Let’s keep doing what we do well and all play a part in rebuilding our economy.

Alex Muscat is Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities