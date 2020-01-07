Heritage Malta, together with ŻfinMalta, is hosting an engaging discussion about the relevance and function of contemporary art.

The session will be led by Scott deLahunta, a professor of dance at the Centre for Dance Research (C-DaRE), Coventry University, the UK and co-director of the Motion Bank project based at the Hochschule Mainz University of Applied Sciences in Germany.

This is the second in a series of Movimento appointments in which Heritage Malta and ŻfinMalta are joining forces to cultivate dance as part of our heritage.

Movimento unveils the connections between dance and choreography and lays bare movement in every form of contemporary art, be it theatre, visual art, design, media, photography or art criticism. For Dr deLahunta, movement means embodied knowledge and a way of being in the world through sensing and feeling, and through experience, which he believes needs to be acknowledged today, more than ever.

During the Movimento session, he will be discussing the Threaded Fine Documentation Project, which is a collaboration between C-DaRE, Motion Bank and ŻfinMalta with the support of the School of Performing Arts, University of Malta.

Threaded Fine is a new durational multigenerational work commissioned by ŻfinMalta’s artistic director Paolo Mangiola. Dr deLahunta’s role in this project is to document the creation of this work using methods and tools developed over the last several years within the Motion Bank.

This event is recommended for anyone (recommended age 12+) who is curious about dance and how movement is given life. It should also interest students who are studying any form of contemporary art, teachers who are intent on growing their spectrum of knowledge and individuals who have shown an openness in keeping movement and critical thinking alive in their lives.

The event will be held on Thursday at 6.30pm at MUŻA, Auberge d’Italie, Merchants Street, Valletta. Fort tickets and more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.