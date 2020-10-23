David Moyes has called on British authorities to explain why fans cannot watch West Ham’s match against Manchester City at the London Stadium when they can watch it at a nearby cinema.

A cinema in a shopping centre just a 10-minute walk from the ground is showing Saturday’s match, which can also be watched in other venues across the country.

For a cost of £7 ($9) fans can watch the game along with members of their household or support bubble, in line with government guidance.

West Ham manager Moyes said he was baffled as to why people could gather indoors to see the game, but not outdoors in a 60,000-capacity stadium.

“I watched the European games this week and have seen crowds back in different countries, and it’s hard to believe we can’t do that,” he said.

