West Ham manager David Moyes said there has been a change in mindset with the Hammers this season after Tomas Soucek’s late strike earned a 1-0 win at Everton.

Moyes’s men had the toughest festive fixture schedule in the Premier League with three games in six days, but finished the stronger of the sides as Soucek netted the winner four minutes from time.

“The players have played three games in six games, they are amazing,” said Moyes, who won for the first time as a visiting manager at Goodison Park, where he made his name in 11 years in charge of Everton.

“I don’t think there was any difference in the fitness levels so great credit to the players, there has been a big change in the mentality here at West Ham.”

Victory took West Ham to within three points of third, although they remain in 10th in a tight Premier League table.

