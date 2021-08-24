Michail Antonio left West Ham manager David Moyes unimpressed with his celebration when he became the club’s record goalscorer in the Premier League but his double in the 4-1 win over Leicester “shut the manager up.”

Antonio grabbed a cardboard cut out of himself after his first goal which saw him move on to 48 one ahead of Paulo di Canio’s old mark.

The 31-year-old then performed a waltz with the cut-out, lifted it and kissed it.

Antonio’s novel celebration fell flat with Scotsman Moyes.

