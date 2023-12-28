West Ham manager David Moyes said he was "really pleased" by his side's progress ahead of their trip across London to Premier League title-contenders Arsenal on Thursday.

The Hammers are currently just a point off the top six following a 2-0 win at home to Manchester United last weekend.

And the Scot is confident in West Ham's ability to get better throughout the season.

"We're really pleased with the progress we've made," Moyes told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"We've got 30 points in the league, which is a really good total for us at this time of year. We want to keep it going and we think we can get better and do even more."

