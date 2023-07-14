Frustrated West Ham coach David Moyes has lamented Declan Rice’s drawn-out move to Arsenal, saying Friday he “can’t plan anything” until the captain’s transfer is done.  

A £105 million ($140 million) deal for the England international midfielder was agreed with Arsenal 10 days ago but he is still officially a West Ham player.

Rice is not though part of West Ham’s touring squad to Australia for pre-season friendlies against Perth Glory and Tottenham Hotspur. 

The Premier League season kicks off in a month.

