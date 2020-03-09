The findings of the inquiry into the fire at the Sant Antnin waste plant in 2017 should be published, Opposition MP Claudette Buttiġieġ insisted in parliament on Monday.

The call was made during an adjournment speech when Buttigieg spoke on the government’s plan to centralise all waste management facilities at Magħtab on the outskirts of Naxxar.

She said that two years down the line, the truth on what had sparked the fire at the Marsascala plant had not emerged.

“Will the Sant Antnin inquiry report be published? Was it arson? Is it true that the water reservoir was left empty? Was it negligence or something intentional?” the MP asked.

Buttiġieġ also raised questions on preparedness for a possible fire.

She remarked that it was quite “strange” that the government subsequently decided to take a further 250 tumulo of land at Magħtab to expand the waste complex there and centralise facilities, making a bad situation there worse.

The MP also denounced the manner in which the government had forged ahead with its plans without proper consultation with the local council, residents and farmers.

“When will you stop trampling on the vulnerable and those who lack the financial means to defend themselves?” Buttiġieġ asked