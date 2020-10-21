An MP has floated the idea of having replica models of prominent buildings and sites to help visually impaired people appreciate them and orient themselves better.

The suggestion was made in parliament on Wednesday by Nationalist MP Kevin Cutajar, who recounted his personal experience, and at times ordeal, after turning blind at a young age.

“As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words but in our case a model could be worth a thousand words,” Cutajar said.

The Gozitan MP said he considered himself lucky to have been able to see what prominent sites like the Ċittadella look like before he turned blind.

“However, it is also true that I have no idea whatsoever of what the new parliament building looks like,” he said.

Cutajar suggested to the Speaker the setting up of a model of the Renzo Piano building outside parliament for the benefit of visually-impaired people, who would be able to touch and feel it and better appreciate this landmark.

The MP also proposed having models of entire localities which would help blind people orientate themselves better.

“This is a great way for persons like me to appreciate Malta’s rich cultural and architectural heritage,” Cutajar said.

He noted that there were thousands of people who had some form of visual impairment and who would benefit from such an initiative.

The MP called on the government to use EU funds to start introducing this kind of models whenever embarking on large-scale projects in future.