A proposed home for the elderly in Żebbuġ could impact the structural integrity of a nearby historic chapel and disturb an underground irrigation system dating back to the Knights of St John, an Opposition MP has warned.

Godfrey Farrugia, who hails from this locality, outlined his objections to the private project in a submission made to the planning authority. The applicant is Jean Borg.

Located in an urban conservation area, close to the 17th century Tal-Grazzja Chapel, the project comprises a commercial complex at ground floor level and four additional floors on top which would house a home for the elderly.

The block will also be served by an underground parking over two separate levels.

In his submission to the PA, Dr Farrugia said that the proposed development would jar with the predominantly two-storey high streetscape and would badly affect the area.

Concern was also raised on the increase in vehicular traffic which would have to navigate through Triq Tal-Grazzja, parts of which are not even wide enough to accommodate a proper pavement.

Excavation works could also affect an underground irrigation system

In turn, this would increase pollution, decrease the value of the properties and result in a drop in population, the opposition MP said.

Dr Farrugia also raised objections due to the impact he says the excavation works would have on the nearby chapel. The geology of the area is one made of impregnable stone and basement excavation works were bound to induce damage to the surrounding buildings, he said.

This consideration was of even more pressing concern due to the presence of an old underground water reservoir and a quarry that lie on either side of the proposed building site, he added.

Excavation works could also affect an underground irrigation system dating back to the Knights of St John which was further embellished in the 19th century by Governor William Maitland.

While noting that an underground natural-water spring still flowed into these enclaves, he warned that any disturbance to this system by unstudied excavations would ruin the protected orange groves.

Dr Farrugia pointed out that the development would impact flocks of migratory birds such as the starlings which seek refuge in the tallest Northfolk Island Pine located in Żebbuġ for about three weeks.