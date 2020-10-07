The shadow minister for justice has lashed out at a magistrate for putting off a case to June next year, saying the nine-month wait for the next sitting was unacceptable.

Jason Azzopardi raised the matter in parliament on Wednesday.

He did not mention the magistrate by name and said the case involved a fight which took place two years ago, in which a person was injured.

“Nine months could be a lifetime for somebody whose job could be on the line due to these court proceedings,” he said, urging the Chief Justice to intervene.

The PN MP said his criticism was not targeted to the justice minister but three to four members of the judiciary who, he said, were tarnishing the reputation of their colleagues. He remarked that in such situations government had to pay the price for guaranteeing the full autonomy of the judiciary, as it could not intervene.

“If you have taken the oath, live up to it. If you feel you are tired step aside but do not insult whoever is waiting for justice to be made,” Azzopardi said, addressing himself to the magistrate.

“This was not a case of murder but something less serious, but nonetheless court proceedings are taking an eternity,” he remarked.

“Why do some magistrates think they have become a sacred cow?” he asked.

Azzopardi also complained about the delays in cases of certain gravity which require compilation of evidence. He called on the government to consider making changes on the lines of the recommendations made in 2014 by a commission on the reform in the justice system.

Azzopardi said he was offering his full support to Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis to pilot the necessary reforms.

Delay unacceptable - Justice Minister

Zammit Lewis said that accountability should apply across the board, even for members for the judiciary. He branded the nine-month deferral mentioned by Azzopardi as "unacceptable".

"Such delays affect people's lives" he said, pointing as an example, instances when people could not take back possessions exhibited in court.

Zammit Lewis noted that in a recent survey by the European Commission on the duration of money laundering criminal proceedings, Malta placed last.

"How is it that some judges handed down 100 judgments while another only a handful when the courts reopened in June following the forced closure caused by Covid-19" the justice minister asked.

He welcomed the offer made by the Opposition MP and pledged to consult him to seek a solution as well as all other stakeholders.

As for the delays in the compilation of evidence, he noted that as from this October proceedings are being speeded up as the prosecution is being handled directly by the Attorney General's Office rather than the police.