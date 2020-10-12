An MP has floated the idea of doubling the 48-hour arrest limit when the police are dealing with serious cases involving terrorism, money laundering, drug trafficking or murder.

Such an extension could be crucial to solving these cases, he said.

Jason Azzopardi made the suggestion in parliament on Monday during the adjournment speech. He said this proposal was meant to strengthen the fight against organised crime.

The MP remarked that in the majority of EU member states a distinction had been made in recent years between ordinary and aggravated crimes.

“One needs to make a distinction between petty crime such as the theft of a handbag and murder,” he told parliament.

Describing the current situation as “bizarre” Azzopardi called for amendments to the Criminal Code and the Constitution so that the 48-hour time limit is extended for serious crimes.

“I am suggesting that the police can file an application before a magistrate to extend the arrest of the suspects by a further 48 hours,” he remarked.

Azzopardi said his proposal was not cast in stone but noted that such an extension could be granted for crimes which carried an imprisonment sentence of nine years or more upon conviction.

He said that crimes like money laundering were very challenging to prove and required time.

The MP pointed out that the extension would not be granted automatically but only after the police justify the request through evidence.